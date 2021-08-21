'Gehlot govt will be swept away by tsunami of change'

Addressing a mammoth gathering in Ajmer's Kishangarh on Friday, he said: "The enthusiasm of Team Rajasthan being seen under the leadership of BJP state president Satish Poonia is narrating the tale that the winds of change have started blowing in Rajasthan.

Jaipur, Aug 21 (IANS) Union Minister and BJP national general secretary Bhupender Yadav announced that winds of change can be seen in Rajasthan and a strong Tsunami will sweep away the Ashok Gehlot government,

"This is such a change that will shape a self reliant Rajasthan while building self-reliant India. In this tsunami of change, the Ashok Gehlot government of Rajasthan will be swept away and lotus will bloom," he said.

It needs to be mentioned here that Yadav has been taking Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Rajasthan.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, "Law and order situation in state is completely disturbed, farmers are facing the woes as the promise made to them regarding their loan waiver is yet to be fulfilled."

Yadav, hailing from Ajmer, said, "I shall make all efforts to make an overall development of Ajmer and my doors shall always remain open for people of Ajmer."

Lotus will bloom here under the able leadership of BJP state president Satish Poonia, he said.

