Gehlot in 'political quarantine' as Pilot camp demands its due

"All meetings and discussions are being held via video conference and video calls. Doctors have said that meetings for the next one to two months should be attended via video conferencing. Review meetings for different departments are also being held via video conferencing. Extraordinary kind of meetings were held on corona. Around 355 meetings were held in 15 to 16 months which were attended by village representative, ward panch and sarpanches."

As per the message from the media cell: "The Chief Minister after getting Covid infected, has been unable to meet anybody in person on the advice of doctors in wake of post Covid repercussions.

The message triggered speculation if Gehlot is undergoing "political quarantine" in wake of the camp of former Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress chief Sachin Pilot, demanding quick implementation of promises made to them 11 months back after they came back to part fold post rebellion against state leadership.

They are demanding a cabinet expansion and political appointments at the earliest.

In fact, besides Pilot camp, the six former BSP MLAs, who joined the Congress after Assembly elections held in 2018 and supported the Gehlot government during the crisis last year, have also called a meeting and have decided to press their demands for their induction in the government.

Many MLAs and ministers were waiting in the queue to meet Gehlot. However, his message on Monday has left each and one shocked and surprised.

What raises the question is the fact that the Chief Minister was meeting MLAs and ministers till this date and now, has decided to switch to video-conferencing.

A Congress leader said: "It is clear that the Chief Minister wants to delay the cabinet expansion and political appointments for next two months. This is because he doesn't want to give the message that he came under Pilot's pressure and made the appointments.

Also, there are panchayat polls to be held soon in 12 districts. If the State Election Commission declares the programme for these polls, then there shall be a strong reason to delay these appointments and expansion which can aggravate the situation and open fresh rebellion as workers from his camp are equally anxious to get rewarded for working hard to form and then save the government, he added.

