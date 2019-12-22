Gehlot says PM misleading public on my name

Jaipur, Dec 22 (IANS) Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday targeted Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot terming him as a leader who has changed his stand on Hindu migrants, Gehlot said that Modi is misleading public on his name.

Gehlot in a series of tweets said, "First Amit Shah in Parliament and today Prime Minister Narendra Modi have misled the nation by taking my name. What are they talking about? Was writing a letter to the then Home Minister P Chidambaram requesting him to provide facilities to the Pak migrants who are in Rajasthan wrong?"

"Today also who is stopping to grant the citizenship/facilities to those who are persecuted? Neither the Hindus nor the Muslims will have a problem with it. However, the problem is that when you were not able to implement the NRC in Assam, then why are you inciting the country by announcing the implementation of NRC across the country." In another tweet, Gehlot said, "PM and Union Home Minister have mentioned me in their speeches. On the one hand PM and Home Minister say that people need not be scared of #CAA and on the other hand they say that #NRC will be implemented in the whole country. This duplicity won't work." Modi in his rally in Delhi said that Gehlot earlier was empathising with the pain of Pak migrants, however, now he has changed his stand. Shah on December 11 also mentioned Gehlot in his address in Rajya Sabha saying that Gehlot wrote to Chidambaram during UPA regime requesting citizenship for Hindus and Sikhs only, however, we are giving citizenship to six communities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. arc/rt