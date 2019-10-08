Gehlot should apologize to Gujaratis, should impose liquor ban in Rajasthan too: Vijay Rupani

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday expressed displeasure over his Rajasthan counterpart Ashok Gehlot's statements about alcohol consumption in the dry-state and demanded an unconditional apology from him on Tuesday.

"Extremely unhappy with the statement of Ashok Gehlot, he has hurt me by saying that every household in Gujarat consumes liquor on a daily basis. I put forth the demand, on behalf of all Gujaratis, that Ashok Gehlot should take back his statement and apologise to us," Rupani told ANI here.Rupani added that the statement by the Rajasthan Chief Minister was issued to divert the demand of liquor ban being raised in his region and asserted that he would not tolerate the 'defaming' of Gujarat."It was issued to divert the demands of liquor ban raised by the womenfolk in Rajasthan. I know Congress has a problem with Gandhi, Modi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Gujarat. But defaming Gujarat every time is not right," Rupani said.Gehlot had on Sunday raised questions on liquor ban in Gujarat and said that the state has the maximum consumption of liquor among all states."I was in Gujarat for a year. There is a ban on liquor since independence. But Gujarat has the maximum consumption of liquor. This is the situation of Mahatma Gandhi's Gujarat," he said.Rupani further added that he was extremely hurt by the statements of the Rajasthan Chief Minister and also challenged him to impose a liquor ban strictly in his state immediately."I also demand Gehlot to enforce liquor ban in Rajasthan and to enforce it strictly as is being demanded by the women of the region, this is my challenge to him so that he can find out how difficult a process it is," Rupani said. (ANI)