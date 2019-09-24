Gehlot slams Modi for his 'Abki Baar Trump Sarkar' slogan

Speaking to the media here, Gehlot said: "For the first time in the world history of last 70 years, a country's Prime Minister has campaigned for the candidate of a party of another nation".

"This incident should be strongly criticised as our Prime Minister has flouted our foreign policy of being a non-aligned nation which was established by (first Prime Minister) Jawaharlal Nehru. His act is being criticised by one and all across the world.

"Imagine, if any other President comes in to replace Trump, then what shall be the fate of India-US relations. Personal friendships and political steps have their individual limits," he added

"Modi and Trump can be good friends... we don't mind it. However, being the Prime Minister of a nation, this act is unacceptable to the people," he added. He also alleged that the new generation is being waylaid through social media. "Crores of rupees are being spent to form teams who have been working to make an environment for Modi. However, intellectuals, writers, journalists and scientists have understood their act," Gehlot, a senior Congress leader, said. Speaking on the Kashmir issue, he said it (Kashmir) is an inseparable part of India. "It is our duty to find a way out to start communication with people there," he said. "Also, isn't it the responsibility of the PM Modi to let the nation know why this one-sided action was taken by the government. How is the situation there? Why he took an urgent action. The PM addresses nation on every issue, he talks through 'Mann Ki Baat' every week. However, this issue is being criticised all over the world... The world is criticising the violation of human rights which can pose a challenge to our nation," he added.