Gehlot to coordinate with Congress-ruled states to pass resolution against CAA, NRC

New Delhi [India], Jan 17 (ANI): Congress Party on Thursday tasked Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with the responsibility, to coordinate with states where it was in power or was sharing power with alliance, to draft a resolution to be passed in their respective Assemblies against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"Congress party has given a responsibility to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to coordinate with Congress ruling states and states where Congress is in alliance to draft resolution to be passed in respective Assemblies against CAA and NRC," Congress said.On January 13, the Congress and 19 other opposition parties had demanded the withdrawal of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the immediate stoppage of "NRC/ National Population Register (NPR)".They had also said that the chief ministers who have declared that they will not implement the NRC must consider "suspending NPR enumeration as it was a prelude to the NRC".On December 31, Kerala became the first state to pass a resolution seeking withdrawal of the CAA, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI).