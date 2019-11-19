Gehlot toes Rahul's line on Rafael

New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) Endorsing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the Rafael verdict where the Supreme Court dismissed all the petitions, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Tuesday that "within the judgment there is scope for investigation and Rahul Gandhi is valid in his demand for a JPC probe."

Gehlot alleged that the Union government is risking the lives of the top party leadership by removing SPG protection of the Gandhis. The matter was also raised by the Congress in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Gehlot said the NDA government is "trying to remove the footprint of Congress" but it will not succeed, after the Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill was passed where the name of the Congress President was removed from the trust. He also said the results of the local body elections in Rajasthan, in which the Congress did very well, has proved that "India is Congress yukt" or Congress enabled. miz/rn