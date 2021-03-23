Gehlot urges Centre to remove age limit on Covid vax

Jaipur, March 23 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday appealed to the Central government to make maximum Covid vaccines available so that the second wave of coronavirus can be controlled, adding the age group limit on the vaccines should be removed.

"As Covid-19 cases are surging in India, the Government should focus on vaccination. Public security can be ensured against Covid-19 with maximum vaccination. Hence, age group criteria should be removed and vaccination should be available for all," he said in a tweet.