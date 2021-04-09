Gehlot writes to PM Modi about 'COVID-19 vaccine shortage', seeks 30L doses

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 7 (ANI): The Rajasthan government has written to the Centre about the shortage of COVID-19 vaccines and has sought 30 lakh doses to continue with the inoculation drive.



In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said: "The present stock of vaccines in Rajasthan will finish in the next two days."

Many state governments have recently complained of vaccine shortage to the Union government and have asked it to send more vaccines to keep up the vaccination drive.

The Centre has, however, refuted the claim of the vaccine shortage.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said the information on vaccine shortage is not right. All states are being provided with an adequate number of vaccine doses.

"The information on vaccine shortage is not right. All states are being provided with an adequate number of vaccine doses," Shah said told reporters in Kolkata.

According to the letter, Rajasthan will aim for maximum vaccination of people of 45-year-old age group. We have already planned to increase the pace of vaccination to 5 lakh beneficiaries per day through collaborative approach and effective mobilization of beneficiaries.

Therefore, it is requested that at least another 30 lakh doses of vaccine be provided to us immediately so that the momentum that we have built up can be maintained and maximum eligible beneficiaries can be vaccinated at the earliest. (ANI)

