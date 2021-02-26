Gelatin sticks near Ambani's home came from Nagpur, SUV stolen (Ld)

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) Armed with a few "strong leads", the Mumbai Police early on Friday registered a FIR and launched a massive manhunt to track the two persons who abandoned a SUV with 20 gelatin sticks near the landmark Antilia builidng, the home of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani.

Setting up multiple teams to prove various angles, the police have zeroed in on the owner of the SUV - a Scorpio - who had reported it as stolen from the eastern suburbs a few days ago, while the gelatin sticks are manufactured in a Nagpur-based company, Solar Explosives Ltd.

A purported threat note in Hindi but typed in broken and erroneous English, addressed to "Nita Bhabhi aur Mukesh bhyya aur femili", has ominously warned that arrangements to 'blow up' the entire Ambani are complete.

It further cautioned the Ambanis that the next time, "the stuff would come connected, in an original vehicle," so they should beware, and signed off with a "Gud nit".

However, Mumbai Police Spokesperson Deputy Commissioner of Police S. Chaitanya refused to confirm or deny the threat note, saying "it's part of the investigations".

The Mumbai Police have sought details of the gelatin sticks sale, but since only packets and not the individual sticks are bar-coded, it may take time to confirm who bought it or whether these were also stolen.

Speaking to the local media, company officials pointed out that these gelatin sticks are used for various demolition or blasting purposes and are totally harmless unless they are properly connected to some explosive device.

In the first official reaction in the matter raging for 24 hours, a RIL spokesperson said on Friday: "We are thankful to Mumbai Police for their quick and immediate action. We are confident that they will complete their thorough investigation quickly."

The investigations picked up pace after the SUV was driven and dumped near a tree close to Antilia building, the lavish multi-storied house of the Ambani family in south Mumbai, early on Thursday rattling the country's political, corporate and security establishments.

The vehicle was discovered only at around 14.00 hrs on Thursday by some alert persons in the vicinity, nearly 12 hours after it remained unattended, sparking off suspicions and triggering a chain of reactions.

The mystery SUV - which has been seized by police - bears a registration number similar to a vehicle which is part of the Ambani family's security detail.

Additionally, four other fake number plates were found inside the SUV, including one that matches the number of an official foreign consulate vehicle, and these are being separately probed.

Officials are optimistic that once they catch the duo - which parked the SUV there - they would unravel the mystery of from where they came from, what were their diabolic motives, who or what were their intended targets, their associates or a larger network they may be linked with, etc.

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, home and intelligence department top officers are monitoring the probe.

The FIR was registered at the Gamdevi Police Station invoking Indian Penal Code Sec. 286, 465, 473, 120(b), 506(2) pertaining to explosives, forgery, criminal conspiracy and criminal intimidation, and Sec. 4 of Explosives Substance Act for attempt to cause explosion, or for making or keeping it with intent to endanger life or property.

The Antilia building in the south Mumbai neighbourhood houses the who's who of the Indian corporate world, top politicians, official or private residences of various bigwigs, government officials, diplomats, major players from Bollywood, the glamour industry and other VIPs.

