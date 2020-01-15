Gen Rawat takes salute as CDS during Army Day parade in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Jan 15 (ANI): General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday took salute as the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) during the Army Day celebrations here at Army Parade ground, Delhi Cantonment.

During the ceremony, Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane conferred medals upon the jawans. He also remembered and paid tributes to jawans who lost their lives in Avalanche recently.



Meanwhile, Indian Army's Captain Tanya Shergill became the first woman officer as Parade Adjutant on Army Day Parade this year.

Earlier today, General Bipin Rawat along with Army chief, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh paid tributes at the National War Memorial. (ANI)

