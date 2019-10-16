Gender fluidity is the biggest trend this season: Designer Manish Arora

Q) Tell us about your collaboration with Koovs.<br>Arora: This is my second collaboration with Koovs. The first one was highly successful, therefore we decided to go ahead with another one. Conceptualising the second one was our collective effort. We arrived at a common ground of choosing something, which is very innovative and at the same time matches our brand synergies. Since we have already experienced one collaboration before, we brainstormed on how to make it different from that, keeping in mind different story ideas, the customer, and yet having my own signature style on it. And then, for the first time, we came up with a unisex category, which is the main USP of this collaboration. Based on the theme of 'Love', the collection also has some of our classic archive pieces.

Q) What does the collection comprise?<br>It is largely a women's wear collection of 40 ensembles, with a few unisex pieces. Other than clothing, the collection also includes some exciting accessories, like shoes, passport holders, bum bags. The line is heavy on prints and embellishments, which are present in almost every piece.

The Shiny Happy People Jacket is a piece from the MA (Manish Arora) archives that we have revived for the Koovs collaboration. A heavily sequined piece, it is the highlight of the unisex range.

Q) What is the idea behind the unisex wear?<br>This is the first time both KOOVS and Manish Arora are working on the unisex category. Since gender fluidity is the biggest trend this season and I think will remain so for the longest time, us venturing into the unisex clothing category came just at the right time.

Q) Who do you see wearing the collection?<br>With this collaboration, we intend to target the Koovs audience - that is the young millennial who likes colours, fun and versatility and also aspires to own a classic Manish Arora piece. With the collaboration, we aim to reach a larger, younger audience around the country.

Q) Dos and don'ts for the festive look?<br>While choosing an outfit/look for yourself keep in mind your body type and personality, don't go overboard with accessories/styling the outfit, let one element be highlighted and let the focus remain on that. And last but not least, experiment with colour blocking this festive season.

Q) Please suggest threelooks for the upcoming festivals.<br>A colour blocked look - This can combine traditional and modern elements such as a heavily embellished crop top with a lehenga.<br>Utilitarian pieces such as palazzos with pockets, teamed with a corset style top.<br>A gender fluid look that can incorporate wide legged pants with a sequined or printed and embellished bomber.<br>The key to making these looks work like a charm is to incorporate bright hues and pop colours.

Q) What are you working on next?<br>Now that Paris Fashion week is over, I'm taking some time off, and then on to the next<br>collection.

