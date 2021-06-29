General Bipin Rawat visits forward areas along LAC in Himachal

On arrival at the forward most post in the Sumdoh sub-sector, the Chief of Defence Staff was briefed on the operational preparedness of the forces towards safeguarding the territorial integrity of the nation.

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) Chief of Defence Staff of the armed forces, General Bipin Rawat, on Tuesday visited the forward areas along the Line of Actual Control with China in the central sector in Himachal Pradesh.

He interacted extensively with the Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police and General Reserve Engineer Force personnel deployed in the remote areas and appreciated their state of high morale.

He encouraged all ranks to keep up the high state of alertness and professionalism displayed by them.

Later in the day, General Rawat visited the headquarters of the Western Command of the Indian Army at Chandimandir, where he reviewed the operational situation along the western borders.

The CDS commended the formation for their efforts to ensure force preservation and at the same time stepping forward to provide support in terms of establishing Covid hospitals in Chandigarh, Patiala and Faridabad, providing paramedical staff in aid of civil hospitals, assistance in vaccination of common citizens and revitalising oxygen plants at various places in the nation's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

He stressed upon the need to focus on training hard and remaining vigilant to thwart the nefarious designs of our adversaries. He emphasised that all ranks must keep themselves abreast with the latest trends in information technology, emerging cyber threats and counter measures.

