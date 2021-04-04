General Officer Commanding 15 Corps calls on Lt Governor J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 5 (ANI): General Officer Commanding (GoC) 15 Corps, Lieutenant General, DP Pandey, called on the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan here on Sunday.



According to the Department of information and public relation in Jammu and Kashmir, The GoC briefed the Lt Governor about recent internal security developments and the prevailing security scenario in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. They also discussed about various important issues related to security management in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lt Governor stressed on the importance for maintaining close and effective synergy between the Army and other Security Forces and advised for heightened surveillance on all fronts to meet the security challenges in Jammu and Kashmir.

He also lauded the Army's role in ensuring a safe and secure environment for the people of J&K. (ANI)

