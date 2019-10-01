General Rawat hands over vehicles, military spares to Chief of Maldivian Defence Force

Male [Maldives], Oct 1 (ANI): Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Tuesday handed over vehicles and various military spares to Major General Abdulla Shamaal, the Chief of Defence Force of the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) here.

"These types of equipment will enhance the operational and functional efficiency of Maldivian Armed Forces," the Indian Army said in an official statement.The move is aimed at cementing the military relationship between both the countries as the Maldives, due to its centrality to the Indian Ocean region, has always held prime importance for India.Rawat is currently on a five-day visit to the Maldives in which he has visited the Military Hospital where the Indian Armed Forces medical team is providing support in functioning of the medical institution.He also visited the victory monument in Male and paid tributes to the valiant martyrs.Other than these engagements, General Rawat also met Sunjay Sudhir, the Ambassador of India to the Maldives who briefed him on cooperation activities and security-related issues of the Indian Ocean Region. (ANI)