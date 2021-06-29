General Rawat visits forward areas along LAC in central sector in Himachal

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Bipin Rawat visited the forward areas along the Line of Actual Control in the central sector in Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Bharat Area on Tuesday, a press release informed.



General Rawat was briefed on the operational preparedness of the forces towards safeguarding the territorial integrity of the nation at the forward-most post in the Sumdoh sub-sector.

Here he interacted with the Indian Army, ITBP, and GREF personnel deployed in the remote areas and appreciated their state of high morale, and encouraged all ranks to keep up the high state of alertness and professionalism displayed by them, a press release stated.

General Rawat also visited the Headquarters of Western Command of Indian Army at Chandimandir and reviewed the operational situation along the Western borders.

There he praised the formation for their efforts to ensure force preservation, while also stepping forward to provide support in establishing COVID hospitals at Chandigarh, Patiala, and Faridabad.

He further lauded them for providing paramedical staff in aid of civil hospitals, and their assistance in vaccination of common citizens. He further mentioned the formation's efforts of reviving oxygen plants at various places to help the nation fight against the pandemic.

Stressing upon the need to focus on training, and to remain vigilant to prevent the wicked designs of adversaries, he said that all ranks must keep themselves updated with the latest trends in information technology, emerging cyber threats, and countermeasures. (ANI)

