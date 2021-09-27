Generally cloudy sky with light rain likely on Monday

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) Delhi is likely to witness generally cloudy sky on Monday with a possibility of light showers in some parts, the IMD said.

None of the observatory stations received any rainfall on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 34 degrees Celsius and the minimum was recorded at 25 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature on Sunday was 33.7 degrees Celsius, while the minimum was 26 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal.