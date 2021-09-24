Geneva: Bangladesh diaspora to hold international conference on 'Recognition of 1971 Bangladesh Genocide'

Geneva [Switzerland], September 24 (ANI): Europe-based Bangladesh diaspora oraganisation, European Bangladesh Forum (EBF) in collaboration with Switzerland Human Rights Commission Bangladesh will hold an international conference on 'Recognition of 1971 Bangladesh Genocide' at the Geneva Press Club, Switzerland on 30 September.



Earlier on the same day, EBF will hold a demonstration in front of the Broken Chair at the United Nations building in Geneva, reported ANP Pers Support.

At the conference, a documentary film on 'War Crimes 1971' will also be screened.

1971 Genocide in Bangladesh committed by the Pakistan military and their local collaborators is one of the worst mass atrocities that the world witnessed in the 20th century.

The Pakistani occupation army in nine months killed approximately three million people, violated over two hundred thousand women, and forced ten million people to cross the border and take shelter in India. The number of people killed by the Pakistani Army is the highest in such a short period of time, reported ANP Pers Support.

The 1971 Genocide by the Pakistan Army is well documented and reported in the international media and also in the diplomatic correspondences during that period.

The Pakistani Army under a blueprint systematically killed the intellectuals and professionals of Bangladesh, apart from the mass killing, reported ANP Pers Support.

The conference on 'Recognition of 1971 Bangladesh Genocide' will be addressed among others by the Member of the European Parliament, Brando Benifei (Italy), Member of the British Parliament from Labour Party, Rushanara Ali, former Member of the Dutch Parliament Harry van Bommel (Socialist Party), Professor of Amsterdam Vrije University Prof Dr Anthonie Holslag, Dutch journalist of de Volkskrant (Correspondent in Istanbul, Turkey) Rob Vreeken, Trustee of International Crimes Strategy Forum (ICSF), UK Dr Rayhan Rashid and member of the Genocide victim family Asif Munir from Bangladesh.

The conference will also be addressed by President of EBF UK Ansar Ahmed Ullah, Director of Switzerland Human Rights Commission Bangladesh Khalilur Rahman and EBF Netherlands President Bikash Chowdhury while Dr Mojibur Doftori, a writer and senior researcher from Finland will chair, reported ANP Pers Support.

As per the participants of the conference, there is an urgent need for a UN resolution condemning the Pakistanis for the 1971 atrocities.

"The perpetrators must be brought to justice. The new generation must know what treatment was meted out to Bangladeshi people who deserve to enjoy equal human rights," said the participants. (ANI)

