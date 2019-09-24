George Kurian appeals Shah to order NIA probe in religious conversions of Christian girls in Kerala

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): National Commission for Minorities vice-chairman George Kurian has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah claiming that Christian girls are "soft target" for Islamist terror recruiters in Kerala.

Kurian has appealed Shah to take cognisance into the matter and order an investigation by the National Investigating Agency (NIA) and bring in an effective law to curb such activities.

"The spate of organised religious conversions and using the victims for terror activities by trapping them through 'love jihad' has shown that the Christian community is a soft target for Islamic radicals," Kurian wrote in his letter dated September 23.Citing few examples, Kurian said that reports suggest that out of the 21 persons who joined the Islamic State from Kerala, five were converted from Christianity."The Kerala Catholic Bishops Conference (KCBC)'s Commission for Social Harmony and Vigilance had launched a campaign against this 'social evil'. In its publication Jagratha, the Commission stated: 'It is shocking that around 4,000 girls have been subjected to religious conversion since 2005 (till 2012) after they fell in love'," the letter reads.Kurian said that the issue is "serious as it could lead to communal disharmony in the state.""It was found that in most cases, the victims were brainwashed and in some cases, they were used as a courier for terror activities. Many a time the victims' families refuse to come out and report the issue fearing threat from the organised conversion terror activities," he wrote."It is important that the Union Home Ministry takes note of this alarming trend and order a probe by the National Investigating Agency and bring in an effective law to curb such fraudulent activities of radicalised elements," Kurian added. (ANI)