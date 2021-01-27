Georgia logs 742 fresh Covid-19 cases

Tbilisi, Jan 27 (IANS) Georgia on Wednesday reported 742 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 255,564, the National Centre for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC) said.

Among the new infections, 340 were confirmed in the capital city of Tbilisi, Xinhua reported.

As of Wednesday, 245,527 people have recovered, while 3,108 others have died, said the centre.