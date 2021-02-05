Georgia reports 538 new COVID-19 cases

Tbilisi [Georgia] February 5 (ANI/Xinhua): Georgia on Friday reported 538 new COVID-19 cases taking its total count to 261,018, according to the country's National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC).



Data from the center showed that 498 more patients recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 252,246.

Eighteen people died in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 3,258.

The NCDC said that 16,808 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the country.

Georgia reported the first confirmed case on February 26, 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

