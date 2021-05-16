Georgia's COVID-19 cases top 330,000

Tbilisi [Georgia], May 16 (ANI/Xinhua): Georgia on Sunday reported 968 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total to 330,375, according to the country's National Centre for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC).



Data from the NCDC showed that 903 more patients have recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 308,821.

Meanwhile, 16 people died in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 4,442.

The NCDC said 23,742 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours around the country.

Georgia reported its first confirmed case on Feb. 26, 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

