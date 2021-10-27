Georgia's COVID-19 cases top 700,000

Tbilisi [Georgia], October 28 (ANI/Xinhua): Georgia on Wednesday reported 4,337 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total to 703,281, according to the country's National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC).



Data from the NCDC showed that 3,137 more patients have recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 642,701.

Meanwhile, 42 people died in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 9,873.

The NCDC said 53,434 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours around the country.

As of Wednesday, the country had administered a total of 1,961,165 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, according to the NCDC.

Georgia reported the first confirmed case on Feb. 26, 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

