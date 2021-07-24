German Ambassador pays obeisance at Golden Temple

"No better way to begin visit to Punjab than early morning visit to Amritsar's magical Golden Temple! Inspired by message of peace plus solidarity. Remember Gurdwaras helping with food and oxygen langars during Covid crisis," Lindner tweeted, tagging images of his visit.

Amritsar, July 24 (IANS) German Ambassador to India, Walter J. Lindner, on Saturday paid obeisance at Harmandir Sahib, the holiest Sikh shrine popularly known as the Golden Temple, and said that he remembered the Sikh shrines helping people with food and oxygen during the Covid crisis.

Dressed in white kurta-pyjama and donning a turban, the envoy thanked his friends at the SGPC (Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee) for all the insights into Sikhism and for taking him around the Golden Temple, as well as for folding his turban.

Posting pictures of devotees and temple staff with the sanctum sanctorum in the backdrop, Lindner wrote, "And the incredibly friendly Punjabi people, praying and meditating at sunrise at their holiest site."

During his visit to the shrine, Lindner greeted the devotees with folded hands as scores of visitors could be seen holding their mobile phones to take a picture of the dignitary.

A day ahead of his visit to Punjab, he had tweeted, "After a busy week in Delhi, now heading for the 'Land of Five Rivers' (and on to the 'The City of Beauty') for an extended weekend of talks, meetings, projects and sights. Come along."

