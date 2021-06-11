German city's special task force to be disbanded over extremist posts

The announcement was made on Thursday by Peter Beuth, Interior Minister of the federal state Hesse, where Frankfurt is located, reports Xinhua news agency.

Berlin, June 11 (IANS) The special task force (SEK) in the German city of Frankfurt will be disbanded because of right-wing extremist statements in chat groups, a top official said.

"The unacceptable misconduct of several staff members, as well as the turning away by immediate superiors in the Frankfurt SEK has made its complete dissolution necessary," Beuth said in a statement published by Hesse's Ministry of the Interior.

On Wednesday, criminal and disciplinary proceedings were made public against 18 active duty officers and one former police officer of the SEK.

Three of the men were superiors who were accused of not intervening as members of the chat groups, according to the statement.

Most of the chat messages dated back to 2016 and 2017.

Some text messages and pictures sent would "raise the suspicion that some members of the Frankfurt SEK have a right-wing extremist attitude", the statement noted.

A team of experts would now organize the restructuring of the special unit.

A "fundamental restart" was being initiated for the SEK unit and a "completely new management culture has to be created" at lower and middle supervisory levels, said Beuth.

