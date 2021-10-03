German envoy unveils symbolic street-art painting to mark India-German friendship

New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): On the occasion of the 31st anniversary of Germany reunification, the country's envoy to India, Walter J Lindner on Sunday unveiled a symbolic street-art painting of India-Germany friendship on a wall at Delhi's Shiela Theater.



At the event, Ambassador Lindner told ANI, "It is an important day for Germans as it is a German reunification day, 31 years ago, the wall came down in Berlin and we would usually have a big party to celebrate it, which we always have every year, we did not have it last year and we didn't have it this year because of Covid."

"This year we thought we do something with graffiti because graffiti is something that you find in Berlin. So we asked the artists team Yogesh and his colleagues, painters, because they do a lot of paintings in the city, and we worked with them already. We sat together and thought about what could represent the friendship between the two nations so we had a search for a wall, which is in the centre of the city close to the railway station," he said.

Each year on October 3, German Unity Day is celebrated to commemorate the nation's reunification in the year 1990. The day is a public holiday in Germany.

Talking about the inception of the idea, the envoy remarked that it is a collective idea of artists and creative minds at the embassy.

"Indians are also involved so we sat together and thought what could we do which makes a kind of an eyecatcher visual like we didn't want to do any digital conference or seminar, nobody wants to see, that's why we thought to do something artistic, and since I'm an artist. We thought colours are good, and some statement is good, and we put our red Ambi (ambassador) in front of it to give it an Indian touch," he added.

The mural was designed by Delhi Street Art's founder Yogesh Saini and his team of 10 artists. It took them 5 days to prepare the art.

"When we got the opportunity to be a part of German unification day celebration since we are artistic people so we thought why not to make it visually interesting. In this painting, a German lady is wearing a saree and an Indian lady is wearing a traditional Bavarian dress," Saini said. (ANI)

