German, French Ministers discuss preparations for EU Foreign Affairs Council

Berlin [Germany], February 16 (ANI/Sputnik): German and French foreign ministers Heiko Maas and Jean-Yves Le Drian discussed preparations for the EU Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) meeting scheduled for February 22, including the situation around Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, the German Foreign Office said in a statement on Twitter.



"Trustful discussion between @HeikoMaas and counterpart @JY_LeDrian on current issues before the #FAC next Monday including on #Nawalny, the #Covid19 situation in Europe, preservation of the #JCPoA and next steps in the Middle East peace process #MEPP," the office said.

In January, Navalny returned to Moscow from Germany, where he was treated for alleged poisoning, and was arrested upon arrival at Sheremetyevo International Airport. Shortly after, a Moscow court rescinded Navalny's suspended sentence in the 2014 Yves Rocher fraud case over multiple probation breaches and replaced it with a 3.5-year prison term. (ANI/Sputnik)

