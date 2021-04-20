German Green Party names 1st-ever candidate for Chancellor

The Green Party, established in 1993, has hit record highs in recent polls and might even provide the country's first Green Chancellor, reports Xinhua news agency.

Berlin, April 20 (IANS) The federal executive committee of Germany's Green Party named Co-chair Annalena Baerbock as its first-ever candidate for Chancellor to contest in the country's federal elections in September.

"Today begins a new chapter for our party and, if we do well, for our country," Baerbock, 40, said at a press conference on Monday when she announced her candidacy together with party Co-chair Robert Habeck.

The decision had been made jointly, they said, with Habeck stressing that he will also be involved in the election campaign.

Baerbock and Habeck have been leading the party since January 2018.

According to the latest Politbarometer survey, Germany's governing conservative CDU/CSU union is looking to confirm its position as the largest party, with 31 per cent support.

The Greens party are in second place, on around 21 per cent, but could still name the next Chancellor in a three-party coalition.

Baerbock is the only female Chancellor candidate in September's elections.

The Social Democratic Party (SPD) has already nominated Minister of Finance and Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz, while the CDU/CSU has yet to choose between the leaders of the CDU and the CSU, Armin Laschet and Markus Soeder, respectively.

According to a recent INSA survey, 37 per cent of German voters favoured Soeder against Laschet's 14 per cent.

--IANS

ksk/