German inflation rate climbs to 28-yr high

Energy prices, including household energy and motor fuels, saw the highest increase at 18.6 percent year-on-year, while food prices increased by 4.4 per cent, Xinhua news agency quoted Destatis as saying.

Berlin, Oct 29 (IANS) Inflation in Germany is predicted to rise to 4.5 per cent in October, the highest rate registered in the country since 1993, according to provisional results published by the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis).

"There are a number of reasons for the high inflation rates since July 2021, which include base effects due to low prices in 2020," Destatis explained.

In particular, a sharp decline in mineral oil product prices last year, and the temporary value-added tax (VAT) reduction introduced as part of the Covid-19 stimulus package have fueled inflation.

The introduction of CO2 pricing in the transport and housing sectors at the beginning of the year, with a charge of 25 euros ($29) per ton of carbon dioxide emitted, further fuelled inflation in Germany.

The German government expects inflation to return to a "significantly lower level as early as the turn of the year 2021/22" because the base effect of the temporary reduction in VAT will no longer apply.

