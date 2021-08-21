German train services to be affected by strike

Berlin, Aug 21 (IANS) Following failed tariff negotiations with state rail operator Deutsche Bahn (DB), train services in Germany would be affected by renewed strike actions, Klaus Weselsky, head of the German Train Drivers' Union (GDL) announced.

In the midst of the summer holiday season, the strikes are scheduled to start on Saturday for freight rail transport, with passenger services affected from Monday to Wednesday, reports Xinhua news agency.