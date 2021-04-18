Germans unsure of holidaying this year

The poll conducted by consulting company PwC revealed that 31 per cent of the surveyed were unsure whether a trip is an option this year, while 28 per cent have ruled it out entirely, dpa news agency reported on Sunday.

Berlin, April 18 (IANS) A new poll has revealed that about a third of Germans were unsure whether a holiday will be an option this year given the lingering coronavirus restrictions.

According to the survey, only 15 per cent said they already had a vacation booked.

Another 27 per cent said they had not booked yet, but are planning a trip.

But, more than two-thirds said they are prepared to cancel their trips should there be a coronavirus outbreak at their destination or it looked like they would have to quarantine upon their return to Germany.

Furthermore, another third said they would not travel unless they had been vaccinated beforehand.

A majority said they were planning to stay in Germany this year, with a close second saying they would at least stay in Europe.

Many said they were also planning to travel on their own, instead of with tour operators.

There was also a preference for renting flats, rather than staying in hotels.

Similarly, many respondents said they planned to travel by car this year, which could spell problems for already hard-hit airline and train businesses.

The survey involved 1,002 respondents, aged between 18 and 65.

