Germany reports slowing third COVID-19 wave

Berlin [Germany], April 30 (ANI/Xinhua): COVID-19 case numbers in Germany are no longer rising rapidly but are still "too high overall," said Lothar Wieler, president of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), at a press conference here on Thursday.



"The third wave has successfully been slowed down," he said. "Unfortunately, it is too early for an all-clear."

The number of confirmed cases in Germany increased by 24,736 within one day on Thursday. This figure was around 4,700 lower than one week ago, the RKI said.

The incidence rate of reported COVID-19 cases in Germany in the past seven days per 100,000 citizens fell from around 161 on the previous day to almost 155, according to the RKI.

At the same time, the number of cases among under-60s in Germany went up and there was a significant increase in cases among children, Wieler said. The situation also remains "tense" at the country's intensive care units.

Progress in vaccination would "give hope," Minister of Health Jens Spahn said. An improvement is "noticeably in sight" as COVID-19 vaccinations create the conditions for a gradually return to "normality." (ANI/Xinhua)

