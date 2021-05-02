Germany supports vaccination in Libya with $6 mn

The aid, provided via the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), will help vaccinate 4.8 million people, said the embassy.

Tripoli, May 2 (IANS) Germany is providing 5 million euros ($6 million) to help Libya with its vaccination campaign against Covid-19, said the German Embassy in Libya on Saturday.

The 19-month project will ensure quicker access to vaccines for the vulnerable, including those in remote areas as well as migrants and refugees, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The fund will also help establish a reliable cold chain in the North African country, boost its coordination capacity, train 6,000 workers and raise public awareness of the benefits and risks of vaccination, the embassy said.

Since the start of its vaccination campaign, 70,000 people in Libya have been vaccinated so far.

