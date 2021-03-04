Germany to start easing COVID-related restrictions from March 8: Merkel

  1. Sify.com
Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Thu, Mar 4th, 2021, 05:31:43hrs
German Chancellor Angela Merkel

Berlin [Germany], March 4 (ANI/Sputnik): The German authorities have agreed to begin easing coronavirus-related restrictions from March 8 in regions with low incidence of the disease, German Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters after COVID-19 consultations with heads of regions.

"From March 8, retail stores can be opened in regions with an incidence below 50 [new cases per week per 100,000 population], with an incidence higher -- through online ordering," Merkel said.
"Also, with an incidence higher than 50, museums, galleries, zoos and botanical gardens can be opened if... the visit is documented, "she said. (ANI/Sputnik)

