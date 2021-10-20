'Germany to strengthen cooperation with Poland against illegal migration'

Berlin, Oct 21 (IANS) In order to prevent rising illegal immigration, the cooperation between Poland and Germany on the border of the two countries should be strengthened and joint patrols should be carried out, German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has said.

"These joint patrols have the purpose of identifying possible border crossers on the green border," Seehofer said at a press conference on Wednesday, adding that smugglers should also be caught as a result, Xinhua news agency reported.