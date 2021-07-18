Germany to take climate change more seriously: German Chancellor Angela Merkel

Berlin [Germany] July 18 (ANI/Sputnik): German Chancellor Angela Merkel promised on Sunday that the government would take climate change more into consideration when shaping national policies.



She spoke at a news conference after making a trip to the flood-hit state of Rhineland-Palatinate to assess the scale of damage caused by extreme weather conditions, which have been blamed on global warming.

Merkel said the devastation she saw in the village of Schuld was "terrifying," "eerie" and "surreal."

"Germany is a strong country and we will stand up to the forces of nature in the short term but also in the medium- and long term by shaping a policy that will take the nature and climate more into consideration than we did in recent years," she said. (ANI/Sputnik)

