Germany will take next step after WHO's approval of Covaxin, says envoy Lindner

New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): German Ambassador to India, Walter J Lindner on Sunday asserted that his country would take the next step regarding Covaxin as soon as World Health Organization (WHO) would recognise Bharat Biotech's COVID vaccine to treat the virus.



The envoy himself has taken Serum Institute's Covishield vaccine and said the anti-COVID vaccine is recognised in Germany and the beneficiary will not face any issue.

While responding to the UK-India tussle on recognition of the Covishield beneficiary, the envoy told ANI," No, I don't know exactly what's the specification why the UK is not recognizing (Covishield), which comes from India. We recognized Covishield weeks ago. I myself administered with Covishield here in a public hospital. And so whoever comes with a Covishield vaccination, doesn't have to face any restriction."

Speaking on the other Indian vaccine, the German envoy added that Covaxin is not yet recognised by the WHO but once it is recognized, then they will take the next step. "But so far it's not recognised means that those people who travel with Covaxin would have to come into quarantine. But after a few days, they can get a check and see whether they can leave the quarantine."

The German government did issue new travel rules and said that people who have been vaccinated with Covaxin or any other vaccine that is not recognised, will have to produce a Covid-19 negative test report to enter the country.

The UK has said it is "continuing to engage" with India on technical cooperation to expand its recognition of vaccine certification after New Delhi decided to impose reciprocal measures on British nationals. UK nationals arriving in the country from Britain will have to undergo mandatory quarantine at home or in the destination address for 10 days after their arrival.

India's decision came days after the UK announced new travel rules under which Indian travellers, even those who have received both doses of the Covishield vaccine, will be considered unvaccinated. (ANI)