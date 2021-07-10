Germany's 7-day Covid incidence rate continues to rise

Berlin, July 10 (IANS) The seven-day incidence rate of new Covid-19 cases in Germany continued to increase for a third consecutive day, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said.
Despite the slight increase, the incidence rate in Germany still remained at a relatively low level of 5.5 in the past seven days per 100,000 citizens, up from 5.2 on Thursday, Xinhua news agency quoted RKI, the federal agency and research institute responsible for disease control and prevention, as saying on Friday.
On Friday, 949 new Covid infections were registered in Germany, 300 more than one week ago.
Since late June, the more contagious Delta variant has become the predominant strain in Germany, accounting for 59 per cent of all new infections in the country, the RKI said.
To date, 3,742,355 coronavirus infections have been officially registered in Germany since the outbreak of the pandemic, and the death toll stood at 91,190.
--IANS
ksk/