Germany's 7-day Covid incidence rate continues to rise

Berlin, July 10 (IANS) The seven-day incidence rate of new Covid-19 cases in Germany continued to increase for a third consecutive day, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said.

Despite the slight increase, the incidence rate in Germany still remained at a relatively low level of 5.5 in the past seven days per 100,000 citizens, up from 5.2 on Thursday, Xinhua news agency quoted RKI, the federal agency and research institute responsible for disease control and prevention, as saying on Friday.