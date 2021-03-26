Germany's alcohol consumption declined in 2020

The average per capita consumption of spirits declined by 0.9 per cent last year, while consumption of sparkling wine decreased by 2.1 per cent year-on-year, Xinhua news agency quoted Destatis as saying in a report issued on Thursday.

Berlin, March 26 (IANS) Alcohol consumption in Germany continued to decline in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) said.

The "most substantial decline" was recorded in per capita beer consumption.

It dropped by 5.4 per cent year-on-year to 86.9 litres, the sharpest decrease in the past 10 years, according to Destatis.

Measures taken to contain the pandemic, such as the closure of restaurants and bars, cancelled events and cross-border traffic limitations, led to the decline in alcohol consumption, the Statistical Office noted.

Beer sales were particularly affected by the pandemic.

German breweries and beer warehouses based in the country sold 5.5 per cent less beer in 2020 compared to the previous year, according to Destatis.

"2020 was already a pitch-black year for brewers and 2021 is also starting under a difficult omen," said Guido Mockel, spokesman for the management board of Radeberger Group, Germany's largest brewery group, when announcing last year's results in mid-January.

