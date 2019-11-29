Get Back In Shape In A Month With A Treadmill Workout

It is a proven fact that exercising should be a part of daily life to keep oneself in good shape and to remain physically and mentally fit. People follow different exercising regimes depending upon their body structure and stamina. It is recommended to do brisk walk and work out at least five days a week to maintain vigour and vitality in the body. Walking on a treadmill is a great way to burn calories, increase blood circulation and improve mobility.

How to get started

If you have been feeling lethargic and stressed out due to lack of exercise, then one month of workout on a treadmill can get you back in shape, and your endurance levels are bound to increase. You can join a gym or get a treadmill at home and start a 30-day trial to get into a fitness regime and establish a workout routine. Initially, you might find the workout on a treadmill a bit exhausting. Still, gradually your mobility will increase and with your body grow stronger, you will be capable of doing more extended exercises at a faster speed. To get started, ask the gym trainer to design different workouts on the treadmill and follow the calendar to know which workout to perform each day of the month.



Once you decide to take the one-month treadmill challenge against all the odds, chances are you will fall in love with the workout which is going to be fun as it will beat the boredom and you will emerge as a fitter person with stronger endurance, speed, and power. To start with you can do 10 to 15 minutes of sustained workout on the treadmill during the first week and gradually increase it to 25 to 30 minutes from the second week onward. You will see an overall improvement in your stamina in ten days of regular treadmill sessions which will result in muscle building and endurance. Your body will grow stronger with each workout, and you will shed extra pounds.

Treadmill Basics

Before starting your treadmill session, you need to choose the right shoes for the rigorous workout. Wear tennis or similar sports shoes to support your feet and ankles. Do not press the start button before stepping on the treadmill as you might be caught off guard without knowing the pace of the machine. Your gym trainer will educate you about the controls of the treadmill, which are user-friendly and easy to operate. Ask for a demo on increasing or decreasing the speed during the workout and get well versed with the buttons before starting the exercise. There should be enough space behind the treadmill in case you fall back to prevent any significant injury.



There are two different modes on a treadmill: The incline mode, which is ideal for a cardiovascular workout and helps in strengthening different muscle groups in the lower body. The other is the decline mode which is not recommended by the experts as it can be harmful to the knees. If you are purchasing your treadmill, do a test run and check that all controls are working correctly. If you experience any jerks or the treadmill is shaky, then consider buying another one. The handrails should be strong enough to support you and should be in an appropriate position to grip comfortably. The conveyor belt should be broad and long enough for a comfortable walk. The control board of modern treadmills includes speed, distance, miles, and you can also track heart rate and calories burned, and so on.



Start with Slow Walking pace

As a beginner, you should start with a casual stroll on a treadmill at a consistent pace which you can maintain for 15 minutes. For a slow walk, it is recommended to set the speed between 2.5 and 3.5, and once you get into the rhythm of walking, you can press the speed button to increase the pace. Depending on the strength of your legs and walking comfort, you can do the slow speed workout which can vary from day to day based on your energy levels and how tired you are on that particular day.



Switch to Sprint pace, gradually

Once you have mastered the slow walking pace on a treadmill, you can graduate to the sprint pace by selecting the sprint mode button on the equipment. You can either walk briskly or do a light jog making sure to breathe in through the nose and out through the mouth. Continue with this workout for a total of 15 minutes by switching the speed between the slow walk and sprint mode at regular intervals.

Graduate to the Climb mode after fifteen days

After working out on slow pace and sprint pace, it is time you started walking uphill by pressing the climb up button on the treadmill and notice how the elevation number increases. It will serve as a strength and cardio training exercise. Press the number that feels like a tough climb and keeps walking by pressing down through your heels which will tone up the front and back muscles of your legs. Continue with this workout for 15 minutes by switching between the slow walk speed and climb level.



A cardiovascular workout on the treadmill for a month can make you can lose weight.



Walking a few miles on a treadmill for a month is the easiest way to lose weight and get a fitter and healthier body. The intense workouts on the treadmill make you shed those extra pounds if you make it a part of your routine. Your perseverance and commitment to exercising on a treadmill will go a long way toward achieving your fitness goals. Warming up before jumping on the treadmill and cooling down after a hectic workout is very important to avoid joint pains and body cramps that people often complain. You tend to burn more calories at higher speeds on a treadmill. At slower speeds, you might walk longer and increase your calorie burn. Ultimately how much weight you will lose will depend on how many calories you burn each day. A treadmill workout plays a significant role in a successful weight-loss program because of the number of calories you burn during the session. If you burn a higher number of calories than you consume, your body will be forced to break down the fat, and you will lose weight. The intensity and duration of the treadmill session will determine how many calories you will burn during each workout. If you walk at four mph during your treadmill workouts and thus burn about 167 calories during each session, you will be able to create a 3,500-calorie deficit about every 20 exercises. You will also need to ensure you are taking in an appropriate number of calories that allows the creation of a caloric deficit if you want to lose weight with your treadmill workouts successfully.



Health benefits you can expect with a one-month treadmill workout

Running on a treadmill puts less stress on your joints and helps you burn calories faster. Apart from weight loss, the treadmill sessions help in the reduction of bad cholesterol and improve blood circulation, which eventually strengthens your heart. Heart problems like artery blockage are not easily detected in patients unless they are put to stress, such as running on a treadmill. Regular treadmill sessions can also help reduce the levels of glucose in diabetic patients. During rigorous treadmill workouts, the glucose levels are reduced and help to keep diabetes under control. Recent research indicates the enormous benefits of workout on a treadmill compared to the traditional outdoor workouts. The regular exercise on a treadmill regulates hormones in the body to alleviate depression and give better sleep. Studies also indicate that running on a treadmill rather than running outdoors reduces the chances of injuries or fractures by 48 per cent.

A one month of treadmill workout can have a massive effect on calorie burn



The inclined running surface of the treadmill makes your body work harder, and just a few increases in the incline can make a big difference for those who want to increase their efficiency in burning calories on a treadmill. At a five per cent incline, a person weighing around 130 pounds will burn roughly 360 calories in thirty minutes at a six mph pace. By increasing the incline to ten per cent, he will burn about 420 calories. At slower speeds, a person weighing 155 pounds will burn 298 calories per hour walking at 3.5 miles per hour, and a person weighing 185 pounds will burn 356 calories per hour at the same speed. How many calories a person will burn is based on different factors like the person’s weight and of course the speed of the running or walking.

The one-month treadmill workout will get you into the habit of regular exercising, and the positive results will encourage you to continue the fitness regime, which will be a bonus. The thirty days cardiovascular workout on a treadmill will build strength and power in your legs and result in weight loss to put you back in shape.

