Get COVID-19 vaccination certificates now on WhatsApp within seconds: Union Health Ministry

Mandaviya's office has said anyone who wants to download the certificate can send a message 'covid certificate' on WhatsApp to a number +91 9013151515 and receive it."Revolutionising common man's life using technology! Now get #COVID19 vaccination certificate through MyGov Corona Helpdesk in 3 easy steps. Save contact number: +91 9013151515 Type & send 'covid certificate' on WhatsApp Enter OTP Get your certificate in seconds," Mandaviya's office tweeted.Earlier, the COVID-19 vaccination certificate could be downloaded from Co-WIN Portal, or Arogya Setu/Umang Mobile Application. It could be downloaded after each dose (Provisional Certificate after first dose and Final Certificate after second dose).The web link for COVID-19 vaccination certificate is available in the Text SMS sent to the beneficiary after vaccination and successful updation of vaccination status in Co-WIN. (ANI)