Get set to jet set

We got in touch with VFS Global to get an update regarding where and what you need to be able to travel. VFS Global has resumed services in a phased manner for its client governments, and has reopened Visa Application Centres in keeping with health and safety guidelines, local government directives and mission requirements. Check out this list for all the details:

Additionally students and those looking to travel for work under various visa categories have largely been confused as to where they can travel to and if restrictions have been lifted.

Air travel on all routes is subject to government advisories and permissions for air travel may be independent of the visa process. VFS Global also manages the online booking of Covid-19 RT-PCR tests at government-approved medical laboratories or at home as well. This service has been rolled out in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Jalandhar, Chennai, Pune and Kochi.

As an optional service to customers wanting to complete their entire visa application submission process from the comfort of their home or office, VFS Global continues to provide the "Visa At Your Doorstep" service whereby a customer can submit the application, enroll biometrics, and get the passport couriered back to his/her location of choice.

As a precautionary measure, travellers may also opt for our courier services to get their passports delivered to their preferred address, after adjudication by the concerned diplomatic mission. This service may also be made mandatory by certain countries.

Information about Visa Application Centres offering visa services listed in the above table is as of August 17, 2021. As this information is fluid and being updated regularly, please visit the country-specific websites on www.vfsglobal.com or Embassy/Consulate websites for the most updated information. Real-time updates are also posted on our social media channels and the Covid-19 Customer Advisories page.

