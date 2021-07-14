Get Waqf Board land encroachments vacated, says Andhra Dy CM

On Wednesday, Basha held a statewide review meeting at the Secretariat, addressing Waqf inspectors, minority welfare officers and others from all the 13 districts.

Amaravati, July 14 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Amjad Basha on Wednesday warned that Waqf Board land encroachments will not be tolerated and directed officials to recover those lands within a specified time.

"Nearly 35 per cent of Waqf Board assets are present in Kurnool district alone and in the same district, a substantial number of assets have been encroached," he said, and directed officials to recover them as soon as possible.

Basha instructed officials to identify Waqf Board lands at district headquarters and towns and to secure them by building compound walls and erecting fences.

"District Collectors, Joint Collectors and revenue officials' help should be taken for this purpose, including utilising the services of ward secretariat staff," he said.

The Deputy CM has also instructed that Waqf Board lands should be given on lease only through public auctions and called for raising the board's income.

