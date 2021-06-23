Get your jab? Discount awaits on air travel

The discount has been offered to support the government-led mass vaccination programme and incentivise air travel for such responsible citizens.

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) In an industry first initiative, low cost carrier Indigo has started offering a discount of up to 10 per cent on its base air fare booking to customers in a bid to encourage vaccination among the masses -- either one or both the Covid-19 vaccine doses are welcome.

The airline in statement said that the discount offer will only be available to vaccinated passengers aged 18 years and above, who are located in India at the time of booking and have already received a Covid-19 vaccine in the country.

Passengers who have availed the offer at the time of booking shall be required to furnish a valid Covid-19 vaccination certificate, issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India.

Alternately, they can display their vaccination status on the Aarogya Setu mobile application at the airport check-in counter/boarding gate, the statement added.

"Being the largest airline in the country, we feel it is our responsibility to contribute to the national vaccination drive, by encouraging more people towards this common goal. This offer will not only strengthen their resolve towards vaccination, but also ensure that they can travel safely at affordable fares with IndiGo. We are committed to offer an on-time, hassle-free travel experience to our customers, on-board our lean, clean flying machine," said Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy & Revenue Officer, IndiGo.

The airline opened only limited inventory under the offer. It said that the offer cannot be clubbed with any other offer, scheme, or promotion and will be available only on IndiGo website.

