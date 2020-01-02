Ghaffar Quadri appointed working president of AIMIM's Maharashtra unit

New Delhi [India], Jan 2 (ANI): Dr Ghaffar Quadri has been appointed the working president of AIMIM's Maharashtra unit, party president Asaduddin Owaisi said in a tweet on Thursday.

Owaisi expressed hope that the AIMIM will 'only grow in Maharashtra under his leadership.'

"Dr Ghaffar Quadri has been appointed as the Working President of @aimim_national Maharashtra unit I am sure that AIMIM will only grow in Maharashtra under his leadership @warispathan will also be taking over as National Spokesperson for AIMIM. I wish him all the best as well," said Owaisi in another tweet. (ANI)

