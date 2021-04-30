Ghana cautions nationals about travelling to Covid-19 hotspots

An advisory from the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration said Ghanaians should either cancel or postpone all non-essential travels to countries with high Covid-19 infection rates, the Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.

"In the face of the alarming rate of Covid-19 infections in some countries around the world, including Asia and South America, the GHS wishes to advise the public to either cancel or postpone all non-essential travels to countries with exceedingly high Covid-19 infection rates," said the advisory.

Health officials at the Kotoka International Airport had alerted authorities last weekend of the upsurge in confirmed Covid-19 infections among travellers arriving in the country.

