Ghana records 556 COVID-19 cases in schools after reopening

Accra [Ghana], February 20 (ANI/Xinhua): Ghana has recorded 556 COVID-19 cases in 139 schools since their reopening last month, Director General of the Ghana Health Service Patrick Kuma-Aboagye said Friday.



The director general described the COVID-19 spread within educational institutions as "sporadic".

Ghana reopened all levels of schools in January after a nearly 10-month closure due to the pandemic.

As of Friday, Kuma-Aboagye said Ghana has registered 79,165 cases with 568 deaths.

Despite an average daily count of 700 cases currently, the director general expressed confidence about a plunge in the number of infections in the coming days. (ANI/Xinhua)

