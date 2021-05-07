Ghani discusses peace process with UK envoy

The two sides also talked about a regional consensus on Afghan peace and stability on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Kabul, May 7 (IANS) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani met the UK's Ambassador to Kabul, Alison Blake and discussed the peace process and support to the country's national security force, his office said in a statement.

"A political solution and needed mechanism to reach the optimal goal, which is an independent, democratic and impartial Afghanistan was also parts of the agenda discussed between the two sides," the statement said.

The meeting came as the US and coalition forces have been leaving the country.

About 3,500 US forces and 7,000 NATO-led troops will be withdrawn before September 11.

--IANS

ksk/