Ghatkopar plane crash investigation report likely to be out by December

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20 (ANI): Former Member of Parliament Kirit Somaiya on Sunday said that the investigation report of the 2018 Ghatkopar plane crash is set to be out by December.

Taking to Twitter, the BJP leader shared Union Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri's response to his letter regarding investigations into the incident.

"Investigation by Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) into the said accident has been completed and the final report is likely to come out during December 2019. Based on the findings of Investigation, necessary action will be taken," read the response.On June 28 last year, a King Air C-90 charter aircraft crashed during a test flight in Ghatkopar, Mumbai. Five people were killed due to the crash near an under-construction building in the area.According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), two pilots, two aircraft maintenance engineers, and one other person lost their lives in the crash.The complaint was filed by Prabhat Kathuria, the husband of late Captain Marya Zuberi who was the co-pilot of the plane.Kathuria has made allegations in his complaint that Marya and others on that plane were forced to fly by the officials of UY aviation and DGCA representative at the Juhu Aerodrome despite bad weather.In January, the Ghatkopar police registered an FIR under sections of culpable homicide and for endangering the lives of others against UY Aviation, its officials and others in the case pertaining to the plane crash. (ANI)