Ghaziabad : 'Black Box' for public complaints against officials at DM office

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 31 (ANI): In order to curb malpractices a complaint box named as "black box" has been placed at the District Magistrate office here for people to drop their complaints against government officials or employees who demand a bribe or other forms of gratification.

"It is in order to bring transparency we have placed the complaint box here. We have named it "black box" and people who have a complaint against government official can submit it and action will be taken," said Ajay Shankar Pandey, District Magistrate, Ghaziabad



Each complaint would be taken into consideration and would be disposed of timely, he added.

He said that even government official can drop their complaints if any. (ANI)

